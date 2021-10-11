Motorcyclist sustains serious leg injuries in crash

Published: 1:12 PM October 11, 2021

A man has sustained serious leg injuries after a single vehicle crash near Ipswich.

Police were called to the crash in Felixstowe Road, in Levington, at 2.45pm on Saturday, October 9, after a black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle left the road.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, was treated for serious leg injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of the vehicle involved, should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 228 of 9 October 2021.



