Published: 12:02 PM September 13, 2021

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash in Ipswich.

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Clapgate Lane around 9.40am this morning.

Ambulance crews were also called to the incident.

The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening.