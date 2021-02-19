News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Lorry catches fire on busy Ipswich road

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 5:32 PM February 19, 2021   
Ipswich lorry fire

Plumes of smoke come off a lorry which caught fire in Ipswich - Credit: Megan Aldous

A lorry has caught fire on a busy Ipswich road. 

Fire crews were called to Nacton Road in Ipswich shortly before 4pm on Friday to a lorry which had caught fire. 

Two engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street were sent to deal with the fire which was put out shortly before 4.30pm. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that no ambulance crews had been called to the scene. 

Police crews were also in attendance. 

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police were called to Nacton Road in Ipswich by the fire service at 3.54pm following reports of a fire.

"Officers remain on scene to assist with traffic control in the area."

Most Read

  1. 1 Autistic man 'humiliated' by shop staff for not wearing a mask
  2. 2 Amazon couriers taking home as little as £2 an hour speed to hit ‘impossible’ targets
  3. 3 New art trail coming to Ipswich next year
  1. 4 Do you remember Duke of Gloucester pub in Ipswich in 1970s?
  2. 5 Supermarket thief admits additional crimes while on bail
  3. 6 15 fire crews called to blaze at British Sugar factory
  4. 7 Orwell Bridge set for weeks of closures ahead of new high winds system
  5. 8 Teenager forced to 'take the rap' for Needham Market attempted murder stabbing, court hears
  6. 9 'Disgust' as people with learning disabilities put under ‘do not resuscitate’ orders
  7. 10 Thieves use 'sick puppy' con to steal £800 from woman in supermarket car park

The road was taken down to one lane for a time while emergency services dealt with the fire but the road has since fully re-opened but remains busy. 

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bridge Street cut-through

Bridge Street closure set to be made permanent

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed the A14 between Rougham and Beyton due to an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman in her 20s dies after A14 collision

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
A human skull was found on the beach at Little Oakley

Human skull found by child on beach

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Pictur...

A14 closed after woman seriously hurt in crash

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus