Lorry catches fire on busy Ipswich road
A lorry has caught fire on a busy Ipswich road.
Fire crews were called to Nacton Road in Ipswich shortly before 4pm on Friday to a lorry which had caught fire.
Two engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street were sent to deal with the fire which was put out shortly before 4.30pm.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that no ambulance crews had been called to the scene.
Police crews were also in attendance.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police were called to Nacton Road in Ipswich by the fire service at 3.54pm following reports of a fire.
"Officers remain on scene to assist with traffic control in the area."
The road was taken down to one lane for a time while emergency services dealt with the fire but the road has since fully re-opened but remains busy.