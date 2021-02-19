Lorry catches fire on busy Ipswich road

Published: 5:32 PM February 19, 2021

Plumes of smoke come off a lorry which caught fire in Ipswich - Credit: Megan Aldous

A lorry has caught fire on a busy Ipswich road.

Fire crews were called to Nacton Road in Ipswich shortly before 4pm on Friday to a lorry which had caught fire.

Two engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street were sent to deal with the fire which was put out shortly before 4.30pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that no ambulance crews had been called to the scene.

Police crews were also in attendance.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police were called to Nacton Road in Ipswich by the fire service at 3.54pm following reports of a fire.

"Officers remain on scene to assist with traffic control in the area."

The road was taken down to one lane for a time while emergency services dealt with the fire but the road has since fully re-opened but remains busy.