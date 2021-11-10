Police to escort 21-metre long yacht along A14 to Ipswich

Norfolk Police will escort a yacht through Norfolk and Suffolk to Ipswich marina. This photo shows a previous yacht that Police escorted. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police will escort a 50 tonne yacht along the A14 to to Fox's Marina in Ipswich next week.

The yacht will be transported from Oyster Yachts in Tunstead Road, Hoveton to Fox's Marina, in The Strand, Ipswich on Monday, November 15.

Weighing 50,000kg, the 21.5-metre long, 5.35-metre wide yacht will begin its journey at 9am.

The yacht will pass into Suffolk from the A11 near Thetford, where it will travel to Ipswich on the A14.

The route will be as follows: Tunstead Rd, Horning Rd West, A1151, A149, B1152, A1064, A47, A11, Red Lodge Slip Rd, A14, A142, A14, A1308 Slip Road, A14, A14J55 Slip Road (A12), A14, A137, and will finish on local roads to the marina.

An alternative route is: A14, A142, A11, A1304 Newmarket, Kentford B1506, A14, and finishing in the same way.

