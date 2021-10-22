Major Ipswich road partially blocked after crash involving Audi and Mercedes

Published: 3:37 PM October 22, 2021

A crash involving an Audi and Mercedes partially blocked Norwich Road - Credit: Google Maps

A crash involving an Audi A3 and a Mercedes Sprinter van partially blocked Norwich Road this afternoon.

Police were called to the crash near Ashcroft Road just before 3pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The road was partially blocked but the cars have now been moved."

The spokesman was not able to confirm any injuries at this time.

