Major Ipswich road partially blocked after crash involving Audi and Mercedes

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:37 PM October 22, 2021   
A crash involving an Audi and Mercedes partially blocked Norwich Road

A crash involving an Audi and Mercedes partially blocked Norwich Road - Credit: Google Maps

A crash involving an Audi A3 and a Mercedes Sprinter van partially blocked Norwich Road this afternoon. 

Police were called to the crash near Ashcroft Road just before 3pm. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The road was partially blocked but the cars have now been moved."

The spokesman was not able to confirm any injuries at this time. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Ipswich News

