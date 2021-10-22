Major Ipswich road partially blocked after crash involving Audi and Mercedes
Published: 3:37 PM October 22, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A crash involving an Audi A3 and a Mercedes Sprinter van partially blocked Norwich Road this afternoon.
Police were called to the crash near Ashcroft Road just before 3pm.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The road was partially blocked but the cars have now been moved."
The spokesman was not able to confirm any injuries at this time.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
