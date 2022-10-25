News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Norwich Road in Ipswich reopens after serious crash

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:12 AM October 25, 2022
Norwich Road in Ipswich was closed after a crash

Norwich Road in Ipswich was closed after a crash - Credit: Archant

A major road through Ipswich has been reopened after a serious crash last night.

Norwich Road, near the junction with Castle Road, was sealed off by police from about 7pm on Monday.

Fire crews and the ambulance service were also seen in the area.

Suffolk police confirmed the road reopened at 10.30pm

Suffolk police confirmed the road reopened at 10.30pm - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the road reopened at about 10.30pm, with the AA traffic map suggesting drivers are passing freely through the area.

The conditions of the drivers involved in the crash are not known at this time.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Argos Ipswich

Ipswich Argos store to shut its doors next month

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Borough Council has issued a warning after Ricky Gervais tickets were being put on sale for more than £300.

Theatre

Theatre warning after Ricky Gervais tickets put on sale for £362

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A horse has died following a hit-and-run crash in Earl Soham

Horse dies and rider injured after hit-and-run crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Novotel in Ipswich / Sophie Alexander-Parker, chief executive officer at Ipswich Central

'No thought' for town centre impact over hotel takeover

Aleksandra Cupriak

person