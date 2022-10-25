Norwich Road in Ipswich reopens after serious crash

Norwich Road in Ipswich was closed after a crash - Credit: Archant

A major road through Ipswich has been reopened after a serious crash last night.

Norwich Road, near the junction with Castle Road, was sealed off by police from about 7pm on Monday.

Fire crews and the ambulance service were also seen in the area.

Suffolk police confirmed the road reopened at 10.30pm - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the road reopened at about 10.30pm, with the AA traffic map suggesting drivers are passing freely through the area.

The conditions of the drivers involved in the crash are not known at this time.