One lane is blocked after a crash involving a car and a cyclist in the town centre.

Police were called to the incident in Waterworks Street, Ipswich, at about 7pm on Saturday (August 20) following reports of a crash.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokeswoman said the cyclist has minor injuries.

One lane of traffic is currently blocked.