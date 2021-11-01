Traffic lights damaged after two vehicle crash
Published: 10:24 AM November 1, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
One person has been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash in a busy Ipswich road left a set of traffic lights damaged.
Police were called to the crash in West End Road at around 8pm last night.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said one person was taken to hospital to have a shoulder injury assessed.
The spokesman added that the traffic lights had been taped off after being damaged in the collision.
