Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Traffic lights damaged after two vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:24 AM November 1, 2021
A set of traffic lights have been damaged following a crash in Ipswich

A set of traffic lights has been damaged following a crash in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash in a busy Ipswich road left a set of traffic lights damaged. 

Police were called to the crash in West End Road at around 8pm last night. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said one person was taken to hospital to have a shoulder injury assessed. 

The spokesman added that the traffic lights had been taped off after being damaged in the collision.

Ipswich News

