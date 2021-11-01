Traffic lights damaged after two vehicle crash

A set of traffic lights has been damaged following a crash in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash in a busy Ipswich road left a set of traffic lights damaged.

Police were called to the crash in West End Road at around 8pm last night.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said one person was taken to hospital to have a shoulder injury assessed.

The spokesman added that the traffic lights had been taped off after being damaged in the collision.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.