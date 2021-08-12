News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Delays on Orwell Bridge as lane closed after crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:17 AM August 12, 2021    Updated: 9:01 AM August 12, 2021
The Orwell Bridge

Severe delays are expected on the Orwell Bridge this morning - Credit: Archant

A crash on the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich is causing delays, after a lane was closed to deal with the incident.

Tailbacks are expected between junction 57, at Ransomes Europark, and junction 56, at Wherstead.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers are not sure at this stage how many vehicles were involved in the crash. 

Drivers travelling on the A137 are also facing delays at the Wherstead junction of the A14.

It is believed that recovery of the vehicles involved is under way. 


Ipswich News

