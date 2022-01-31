News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Speed limit reduced to 40mph on Orwell Bridge due to high winds

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:56 PM January 31, 2022
Orwell Bridge.

The A14 Orwell Bridge just outside of Ipswich - Credit: Gregg Brown

A 40mph speed limit is in place on the Orwell Bridge outside of Ipswich due to high winds.

National Highways confirmed the speed limit is being enforced in both directions of the A14 bridge at about 12.30pm on Monday.

It is unclear how long the reduced speed limit will be in place.

National Highways has urged drivers to take care on the bridge during strong winds.

According to the Met Office, wind speeds were recorded at 35mph at about 12pm but are expected to die down later in the afternoon.

The Orwell Bridge has previously shut to vehicles whenever wind speeds reach 50mph, but reduced speed limits are now typically introduced instead.

