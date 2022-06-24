One lane of Orwell Bridge closed after lorry breaks down

One lane of the A14 is currently closed at the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Archant

There are delays on the A14 after a lorry broke down in the Orwell Bridge area, forcing one lane to close.

The incident happened this morning, June 24, between junctions 56 and 57 in the westbound carriageway.

1 (of 2) lanes closed on the #A14 #OrwellBridge westbound between J57 and J56 due to a broken down lorry. @SuffolkPolice on scene.



No significant delays on approach to the lane closure. pic.twitter.com/h8HWbZUSoO — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) June 24, 2022

According to National Highways East, lane one is currently closed and police are on the scene.

A tyre fitter is in attendance and there is reportedly three miles of slow moving traffic.

Delays are building on approach to the lane closure on the #A14 #OrwellBridge westbound between J57 and J56. A tyre fitter is on scene. 1 (of 2) lanes closed. There is just under 3 miles of slow moving traffic, please allow an extra 15 minutes travel time. pic.twitter.com/tZG9EG1awt — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) June 24, 2022

The AA Traffic Map is showing severe delays in the area of 15 minutes.