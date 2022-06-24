News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

One lane of Orwell Bridge closed after lorry breaks down

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 7:26 AM June 24, 2022
Updated: 8:00 AM June 24, 2022
There are delays on the A14 after a lorry broke down in the Orwell Bridge area, forcing one lane to close.

The incident happened this morning, June 24, between junctions 56 and 57 in the westbound carriageway.

According to National Highways East, lane one is currently closed and police are on the scene.

A tyre fitter is in attendance and there is reportedly three miles of slow moving traffic.

The AA Traffic Map is showing severe delays in the area of 15 minutes.

