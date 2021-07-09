News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

New speed limit prevents 23 hours of Orwell Bridge closures in a month

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:22 PM July 9, 2021   
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Picture: GREGG BROWN - Credit: Gregg Brown

Reducing the speed limit on the Orwell Bridge during strong winds prevented three closures - which would have totalled 23 hours - in just one month.

Now fresh calls have been made to review the diversion route when the reduced speed limits cannot be used and the bridge does have to close - to avoid traffic going through the centre of Ipswich.

Orwell Bridge closures cause serious traffic problems all over Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge closures cause serious traffic problems all over Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The matter was discussed on Thursday night at Ipswich Borough Council's scrutiny committee, where it was revealed that the £1.5m upgrade introduced in March prevented three closures in May alone.

Previously, these storms would have forced the bridge to close for a total of 23 hours.

The new measures enable the speed limit over the bridge to be reduced from 60mph to 40mph when wind speeds reach between 45mph and 60mph.

Councillors at the committee, which has lobbied hard for improvements for more than five years, have welcomed the progress.

However, they requested that Highways England and Suffolk County Council return to the committee in the near future to address the outstanding problem of the diversion route for instances when wind speeds mean a bridge closure is still required.

Committee vice-chairwoman Sandra Gage said: “I am pleased with the early results of the use of the lower speed limit on the bridge – it will clearly significantly reduce the frequency that the bridge has to close.

“But there does need to be a Plan B, which is not really the solution we wanted – a northern bypass – but will have to do, and it is about Highways England and Suffolk County Council  urgently reviewing the current official diversion route.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police release CCTV after iPhone stolen from Ipswich Morrisons
  2. 2 Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car crashes into Pizza Hut
  3. 3 Race Night Live: How the night unfolded as Witches win it
  1. 4 Ipswich Hospital emergency department sees record high attendance
  2. 5 7 great places to eat in Ipswich...for under £10 
  3. 6 Building our landmark - memories of the Orwell Bridge construction
  4. 7 Ashton: I want at least five more signings
  5. 8 League Two move for son of former Town star as another ex-Ipswich striker begins coaching career in US
  6. 9 Date for famous stuck Suez Canal ship to arrive in Felixstowe announced
  7. 10 Ipswich rape accused denies creating story to fit evidence

“It is wholly unacceptable for this route to be the A1214 through the centre of Ipswich.

"Roads such as Colchester Road, Chevallier Street, Yarmouth Road and London Road  were deemed unsuitable for trunk road traffic over 40 years ago, hence the construction of the current bypass in the early 1980s.

“This route takes traffic along roads with poor air quality areas, which the highways authority is supposed to be addressing.

“Whenever there is an incident on any part of the route, including on the bridge, the role of the bypass is compromised and the traffic diverts through our town, causing gridlock and lost income.”

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce estimates that a single bridge closure costs the town’s economy £1m per day.

It too has echoed calls for a solution when winds are too high for the 40mph limit to be acceptable.

It is not yet clear when the two highways authorities will return to the borough council’s scrutiny committee to discuss the issue.

Orwell Bridge News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brandon Chambers has been missing since Sunday and his family are worried about him

Suffolk Live

'It’s totally out of character' - Ipswich School gardener reported missing

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A police car parked on Ipswich Waterfront

Woman injured on Ipswich Waterfront

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Hajara "Sid" Singh has been remembered through a tattoo

Beloved Ipswich shopkeeper remembered through incredible tattoo

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Owner of The Salutation, James Langan with his Head Chef, Aaron Scopes. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bottomless batter: Town pub reopens with all you can eat Yorkshires

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus