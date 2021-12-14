Lane reopens on Orwell Bridge after car and motorcycle crash

Updated

Delays on the Orwell Bridge after reported crash - Credit: Gregg Brown

All lanes have reopened after a two-vehicle crash on the Orwell Bridge.

National Highways had said at around 6.15pm that one lane of the westbound carriageway was closed as a result of the collision.

It has since confirmed that the road has reopened.

According to the AA Traffic Map traffic built up to the Seven Hills Interchange and was also being effected on the eastbound carriageway.

Motorists were being advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

