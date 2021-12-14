Updated
Lane reopens on Orwell Bridge after car and motorcycle crash
Published: 6:17 PM December 14, 2021
Updated: 6:44 PM December 14, 2021
- Credit: Gregg Brown
All lanes have reopened after a two-vehicle crash on the Orwell Bridge.
National Highways had said at around 6.15pm that one lane of the westbound carriageway was closed as a result of the collision.
It has since confirmed that the road has reopened.
According to the AA Traffic Map traffic built up to the Seven Hills Interchange and was also being effected on the eastbound carriageway.
Motorists were being advised to allow extra time for their journeys.
The extent of any injuries is not yet known.
