News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Lane reopens on Orwell Bridge after car and motorcycle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:17 PM December 14, 2021
Updated: 6:44 PM December 14, 2021
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

Delays on the Orwell Bridge after reported crash - Credit: Gregg Brown

All lanes have reopened after a two-vehicle crash on the Orwell Bridge. 

National Highways had said at around 6.15pm that one lane of the westbound carriageway was closed as a result of the collision. 

It has since confirmed that the road has reopened. 

According to the AA Traffic Map traffic built up to the Seven Hills Interchange and was also being effected on the eastbound carriageway. 

Motorists were being advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man located after Orwell Bridge closed following incident
  2. 2 Major Covid-19 testing centre temporarily closed this week
  3. 3 'Taken a massive toll' - Town striker and partner share personal heartbreak
  1. 4 Man possessing 11,000 indecent images escapes jail
  2. 5 Revealed: Who fans want as new Ipswich Town boss
  3. 6 Hughes store in town centre to close down
  4. 7 Husband killed wife before taking his own life, coroner concludes
  5. 8 New Farmfoods supermarket replacing Aldi opening in Ipswich this week
  6. 9 Ipswich man charged after unwrapped Christmas presents stolen from home
  7. 10 Romesh Ranganathan tour heads to Ipswich
A14
A14 Suffolk News
Orwell Bridge News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Revolution were part of an effort to push safety in the nighttime economy in Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

Ipswich nightclubs search people's bags as spiking incidents increase

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Christmas lights in Lister Road, Ipswich

Christmas

Ipswich's famous Christmas house light show is bigger and better than ever

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
PC117 Stephenson from the Kestrel Team patrolling Ipswich town centre. Picture: SARAH LUCYBROWN

Coronavirus

Covid: What could a potential Plan C look like?

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
This brown arable field next to and behind Reeve Lodge in Trimley St Martin could see around 140 new homes plus primary...

Planning and Development

Decision expected soon on amended plans for 139 homes and new £1.2m school

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon