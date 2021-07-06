Orwell Bridge stays open with 40mph speed limit as high winds strike

Published: 8:40 AM July 6, 2021

The speed limit on the Orwell Bridge has been lowered to 40mph - Credit: citizenside.com/Mick Webb

A 40mph speed limit will be put in place on the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich this morning as a "precautionary measure" - as high winds hit the county.

Winds of up to 50mph are set to last until around noon today (Tuesday, July 6), with the Met Office putting a yellow-level weather warning in place.

#A14 #OrwellBridge Latest forecasts from the Met Office show potential Gusts of 50 MPH hitting the bridge this morning from 0600, so as a precautionary measure we will be lowering the speeds to 40 MPH from 0600. We will continue to update you as we get the latest forecasts. — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) July 6, 2021

Previously, the Orwell Bridge would have had to close to all traffic to protect high-sided vehicles from gusts as they travel over the bridge.

But new equipment, which allows officials to lower the speed limit temporarily, has been brought in this year - greatly reducing the amount of times the bridge will have to close.

A Tweet from Highways England this morning said: Latest forecasts from the Met Office show potential Gusts of 50mph hitting the bridge this morning from 6pm so as a precautionary measure we will be lowering the speeds to 40mph.

"We will continue to update you as we get the latest forecasts."

In May, it prevented three full closures of the bridge - which it is believed could have saved up to £1million a day for the area's economy.

The Met Office has forecasted that there will be sunny spells in between heavy showers today. with a maximum temperature of 21C.

In the evening, the showers are forecasted to be replaced by clearer weather, with a minimum temperature of 12C.

Wednesday is set to be dry and cloudy with occasional heavy showers. The maximum temperature will be 22C.

Thursday to Sunday is also forecasted to have some wet weather, with outbreaks of sun.