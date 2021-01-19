Published: 2:44 PM January 19, 2021

The Orwell Bridge could close as high winds hit Suffolk from Storm Christoph - Credit: Archant

The Orwell Bridge may be forced to close tomorrow as Storm Christoph blows through Suffolk.

An amber weather warning is in place for rain across the north east of the country today and tomorrow while a yellow weather warning is in place in the west and further north.

Though the worst of the storm is set to avoid the East of England, high winds are still forecast in Suffolk.

Highways England has confirmed the bridge may close on Wednesday night between 8pm and 3am on Thursday.

#A14 #Orwell Bridge - We've had an updated forecast and the risk period is now between Wednesday 2000 to 0300 Thursday. Wind gusts are forecast to be above the threshold and in a crosswind direction. We will update you tomorrow PM with the decision to close or not #StormChristoph — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) January 19, 2021

It tweeted earlier today saying: "We've had an updated forecast and the risk period is now between Wednesday 2000 to 0300 Thursday.

"Wind gusts are forecast to be above the threshold and in a crosswind direction. We will update you tomorrow PM with the decision to close or not #StormChristoph."