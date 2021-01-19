Orwell Bridge might close because of Storm Christoph
- Credit: Archant
The Orwell Bridge may be forced to close tomorrow as Storm Christoph blows through Suffolk.
An amber weather warning is in place for rain across the north east of the country today and tomorrow while a yellow weather warning is in place in the west and further north.
Though the worst of the storm is set to avoid the East of England, high winds are still forecast in Suffolk.
Highways England has confirmed the bridge may close on Wednesday night between 8pm and 3am on Thursday.
It tweeted earlier today saying: "We've had an updated forecast and the risk period is now between Wednesday 2000 to 0300 Thursday.
You may also want to watch:
"Wind gusts are forecast to be above the threshold and in a crosswind direction. We will update you tomorrow PM with the decision to close or not #StormChristoph."
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich child rapist gets 21 years for 'despicable' crimes
- 2 Covid vaccines cancelled at four Suffolk centres today – this is why
- 3 Three fined for breaching Covid rules after reports of 'gathering'
- 4 Warning after distraction thefts at supermarkets
- 5 Good Inside cafe opens for 'real food' takeaways in Ipswich town centre
- 6 ‘A matter of life or death’: Nurse scared to work on ward in 'basic mask'
- 7 Murder probe launched after woman in 20s dies in Colchester
- 8 New cheese afternoon tea launched in Suffolk
- 9 Man 'moved on' for eating sausage roll on Ipswich park bench
- 10 'Dedicated' volunteer police officer dies after having Covid-19