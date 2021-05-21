Orwell Bridge OPEN but speed limit reduced due to wind
- Credit: citizenside.com/Mick Webb
The speed limit on the Orwell Bridge has been lowered due to high winds this morning — but the bridge should stay open.
Last night Highways England said it was concerned about the wind speeds forecast between 8.30am and 3pm today.
Today they lowered the speed limit to 40mph from 8.30am as wind speeds are expected to reach 45mph.
A tweet, posted on Friday morning, read: "We are monitoring wind speeds and anticipate that winds will breach 45 mph at 08:30 this morning. We plan on setting speeds of 40mph across Orwell Bridge at that point for safety."
Work to install electronic speed limit control signs on the bridge was completed in March.
The new changeable electronic signage allow the bridge to stay open until winds reach 60mph.
East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest said fresh to strong south-westerly winds could reach gale-force in areas near the coast today.
