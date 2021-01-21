Orwell Bridge re-opens following wind speed drop
Published: 6:52 AM January 21, 2021
The Orwell Bridge has re-opened this morning after wind speeds fell to within permitted levels.
The bridge closed shortly after 8pm on Wednesday night due to predicted wind speeds of up to 70mph as Storm Christoph hit Suffolk overnight.
Highways England, which maintains the bridge, had hoped that to have it open by around 3am but confirmed it's re-opening on Twitter shortly before 4am.
