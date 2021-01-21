News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Orwell Bridge re-opens following wind speed drop

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 6:52 AM January 21, 2021   
The Orwell Bridge measures are to be discussed in Parliament in December. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Orwell Bridge has now re-opened - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened this morning after wind speeds fell to within permitted levels. 

The bridge closed shortly after 8pm on Wednesday night due to predicted wind speeds of up to 70mph as Storm Christoph hit Suffolk overnight.

Highways England, which maintains the bridge, had hoped that to have it open by around 3am but confirmed it's re-opening on Twitter shortly before 4am.  


Ipswich News

