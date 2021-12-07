Speed limit on Orwell Bridge reduced as Storm Barra hits region

The speed limit on the Orwell Bridge has been reduced to 40mph as a result of the strong winds from Storm Barra - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The speed limit on the Orwell Bridge has been reduced to 40mph as Storm Barra hits the region.

National Highways announced the speed limit change on social media, saying: "Gusts have picked up in our region and will be staying with us for some time.

"We have reduced speeds to 40mph on the bridge, according to our forecasts this will be until 6pm today.

"Please adhere to the 40mph limit."

National Highways bosses said yesterday that the speed limit was likely to be reduced as a yellow weather warning was issued for the region today with gusts of 45mph expected.

Previously, the Orwell Bridge would have had to close to all traffic to protect high-sided vehicles from gusts as they travel over the bridge.

But new equipment, which allows officials to lower the speed limit temporarily, was brought in this year - greatly reducing the amount of times the bridge will have to close.

In May, it prevented three full closures of the bridge - which it is believed could have saved up to £1million a day for the area's economy.

