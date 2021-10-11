News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Delays on Orwell Bridge as all lanes close

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:52 AM October 11, 2021   
Traffic has been worsened by another crash on the A14 between junctions 54 and 55 Picture: SARAH LU

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A14 (file photo) - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There are delays on the A14 near the Orwell Bridge after all lanes were closed on the carriageway. 

According to the AA Traffic Map, there are delays of seven minutes on the east and westbound carriageways following an earlier incident at around 11.25am. All lanes have since reopened. 

The nature of the incident is unclear at this time. 

Suffolk police have been approached for a comment. 

