Delays on Orwell Bridge as all lanes close

Published: 11:52 AM October 11, 2021

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A14 (file photo) - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There are delays on the A14 near the Orwell Bridge after all lanes were closed on the carriageway.

According to the AA Traffic Map, there are delays of seven minutes on the east and westbound carriageways following an earlier incident at around 11.25am. All lanes have since reopened.

The nature of the incident is unclear at this time.

Suffolk police have been approached for a comment.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

