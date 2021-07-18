Road closed after sinkhole opens up

Published: 4:24 PM July 18, 2021

Part of Orwell Road at Felixstowe has been closed in both directions due to a sinkhole - Credit: Richard Cornwell

Traffic is facing diversions in one of Felixstowe's busiest streets after a sinkhole opened up in the road.

The deep hole in the middle of Orwell Road was spotted on Friday and immediately reported to highways.

A cordon has been placed around the sinkhole outside the Convent - Credit: Richard Cornwell

Officers attended the scene and have closed off a section of the road in both directions near St John's Church.

They have covered the hole outside the convent with a heavy duty plastic barricade and cordoned off the affected area until full repairs can be arranged.

A barricade has been placed over the hole to stop anyone falling in - Credit: Richard Cornwell

Motorists are facing diversions via Princes Road, Victoria Road and Garfield Road.

Similar holes have previously opened up on other streets around the town - usually because water has eroded material beneath the surface, causing the road to cave in.



