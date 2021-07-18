Road closed after sinkhole opens up
Published: 4:24 PM July 18, 2021
- Credit: Richard Cornwell
Traffic is facing diversions in one of Felixstowe's busiest streets after a sinkhole opened up in the road.
The deep hole in the middle of Orwell Road was spotted on Friday and immediately reported to highways.
Officers attended the scene and have closed off a section of the road in both directions near St John's Church.
They have covered the hole outside the convent with a heavy duty plastic barricade and cordoned off the affected area until full repairs can be arranged.
Motorists are facing diversions via Princes Road, Victoria Road and Garfield Road.
You may also want to watch:
Similar holes have previously opened up on other streets around the town - usually because water has eroded material beneath the surface, causing the road to cave in.
Most Read
- 1 A14 truckstop to close to make way for project creating 1,500 jobs
- 2 'Human Scalextric track' - Council's alarm as boy racers return to Ipswich neighbourhood
- 3 Freston Boot owners 'really chuffed' after prestigious award win
- 4 See inside these luxury Ipswich Grade II listed apartments being sold for £1million
- 5 Demolition of school under way ready for new homes
- 6 Mum of murdered son shaving head for knife crime awareness
- 7 Jailed in Suffolk: See the criminals put behind bars this week
- 8 Massive tomato glasshouse expansion set to begin
- 9 Steam fans look forward to the return of Mayflower to Suffolk
- 10 School closes amid Covid-19 cases and 'pings' among staff
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus