Road closed after sinkhole opens up

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:24 PM July 18, 2021   
Part of Orwell Road at Felixstowe has been closed in both directions due to a sinkhole

Traffic is facing diversions in one of Felixstowe's busiest streets after a sinkhole opened up in the road.

The deep hole in the middle of Orwell Road was spotted on Friday and immediately reported to highways.

A cordon has been placed around the sinkhole outside the Convent

Officers attended the scene and have closed off a section of the road in both directions near St John's Church.

They have covered the hole outside the convent with a heavy duty plastic barricade and cordoned off the affected area until full repairs can be arranged.

A barricade has been placed over the hole to stop anyone falling in

Motorists are facing diversions via Princes Road, Victoria Road and Garfield Road.

Similar holes have previously opened up on other streets around the town - usually because water has eroded material beneath the surface, causing the road to cave in.


