Get on your bike for free trips from Ipswich Park & Ride centre
A new Park & Cycle scheme is being launched at Martlesham allowing drivers to leave their cars free and cycle into Ipswich using one of three dedicated routes.
The new scheme has been developed in association with First Eastern Counties which operates the Park and Ride service from the same park.
Riders will be able to choose one of three routes from the park to the town centre - ranging from 5.3 to 6.8 miles depending on whether you take the main road or use a quieter route with fewer vehicles.
Richard Smith, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport Strategy said: “Park & Cycle is another way Suffolk County Council is supporting more sustainable travel in to Ipswich as we ease out of lockdown.
“The dedicated cycle routes will reduce some of the barriers members of the public have said stops them choosing to cycle into the town centre.”
Chris Speed, head of operations for First Eastern Counties Buses, said: “We are always happy to promote more sustainable ways of getting to and from town, especially those that help reduce the number of cars on the road and if a Park & Cycle commuter gets to the Park & Ride site, it’s raining and they don’t fancy the ride, we would be very pleased to welcome them on to the Park & Ride service instead.”
