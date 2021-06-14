Woman seriously injured in accident on major Ipswich road

Video

Published: 7:50 AM June 14, 2021 Updated: 9:40 AM June 14, 2021

Police were called to a serious accident at the junction of Rushmere Road and Colchester Road.

A woman in her 40s was seriously injured in a road accident in Ipswich early today.

Police were called at 5.40am to a collision on Rushmere Road, at the junction with Colchester Road, involving a cyclist and a Hyundai 110 car.

The woman cyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance.

Police are still at the scene of the accident and the road is closed at this time.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area just prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Witnesses or anybody with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit quoting CAD 59 of 14 June, via the online contact form on the website. You can also call 101.

Anybody who may have relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage is asked to get in touch via this link.







