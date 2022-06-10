News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Person dies after being hit by train near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:10 AM June 10, 2022
Ipswich railway station this morning - many commuters have decided to travel via Cambridge instead P

A person was hit by a train near Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A person has died after being hit by a train near Ipswich, police have confirmed.

Greater Anglia confirmed on Friday morning services would be disrupted after the incident on the line between Ipswich and Colchester.

British Transport Police later said officers and paramedics attended the scene where the person was struck by the train.

However, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.


The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

If you need urgent mental health support call NHS 111 and select option 2 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week.

Suffolk Live News
Greater Anglia
British Transport Police
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

An artist's impression of the new aquatics centre at Portman Road car park

Ipswich Borough Council

Plan to close Crown Pools in major shake-up of Ipswich sports facilities

Dominic Bareham

person
Ambulances have been pictured outside Lidl in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man taken to hospital after medical emergency at Ipswich Lidl store

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Crown Pools, Ipswich.

Ipswich Borough Council

Homes could be built on site of Ipswich Crown Pools

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Coddenham

Suffolk County Council

Warning after 'Nottingham Knockers' visit homes in mid Suffolk village

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon