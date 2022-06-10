Person dies after being hit by train near Ipswich

A person was hit by a train near Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A person has died after being hit by a train near Ipswich, police have confirmed.

Greater Anglia confirmed on Friday morning services would be disrupted after the incident on the line between Ipswich and Colchester.

⚠ UPDATE: Due to a person hit by a train between Colchester and #Ipswich all lines are blocked.



Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice. — GA Regional (@ga_regional) June 10, 2022

British Transport Police later said officers and paramedics attended the scene where the person was struck by the train.

However, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.





The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

If you need urgent mental health support call NHS 111 and select option 2 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week.