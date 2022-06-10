Person hit by train between Ipswich and Colchester
Published: 9:08 AM June 10, 2022
Rail services in Suffolk have been affected after a person was hit by a train between Ipswich and Colchester.
Greater Anglia confirmed the disruption shortly before 9am on Friday.
The rail company has said it is sourcing rail replacement buses as a result of the disruption.
Greater Anglia said on Twitter: "Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
"Disruption is expected until further notice."
Services from Norwich to London Liverpool Street have already been cancelled.