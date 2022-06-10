Person hit by train between Ipswich and Colchester

A person has been hit by a train between Ipswich and Colchester

Rail services in Suffolk have been affected after a person was hit by a train between Ipswich and Colchester.

Greater Anglia confirmed the disruption shortly before 9am on Friday.

⚠ NEW: Due to a person hit by a train between Colchester and #Ipswich all lines are blocked.



Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) June 10, 2022

The rail company has said it is sourcing rail replacement buses as a result of the disruption.

Greater Anglia said on Twitter: "Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

"Disruption is expected until further notice."

Services from Norwich to London Liverpool Street have already been cancelled.