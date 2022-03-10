Person injured after two-car crash near Ipswich town centre

The incident happened at the intersection of Warrick Road and Woodbridge Road - Credit: Google Maps

A person has been injured after a two-car crash near Ipswich town centre.

The incident happened just after 9am, at the intersection of Woodbridge Road and Warwick Road, near the Duke of York Pub., Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman confirmed one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service dispatched three engines to the scene to clean up a diesel spill as a result of the collision.

Suffolk police reported that Woodbridge Road was still blocked at 10.10am.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.