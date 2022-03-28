One person taken to hospital after three separate crashes in Ipswich

Police on the scene of a crash on Colchester Road in Ipswich - Credit: Alex Rudiger

One person has been taken to hospital after three rush-hour crashes happened across Ipswich this evening.

The three incidents happened at Colchester Road, Landseer Road and Belstead Road in Suffolk's county town and all closures were cleared before 7pm, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman added that one person had been taken to hospital as a "precautionary measure" after the incident in Belstead Road.

The first crash, which involved three vehicles, happened in Landseer Road in south-east Ipswich at about 4.30pm.

The road was partially blocked while a vehicle was recovered and one person was reported to have suffered whiplash, a police spokesman said.

Belstead Road in Ipswich where one person was taken to hospital after a collision between a car and a motorcycle

At about 4.45pm, a car and motorcycle collided in Belstead Road, blocking traffic in both directions.

The road was closed at the Heatherhayes turnoff and traffic was queued as far back as the intersection with Stone Lodge Lane.

One person was taken to hospital by the East of England Ambulance Service as a "precautionary measure".

At about 4.50pm, police officers were called to a crash between three vehicles on Colchester Road in north-east Ipswich.

Road closures were in place in both directions on the A1214 between Henley Road and Tuddenham Road as police and an ambulance responded to the incident.

According to the AA Traffic Map, there is still some congestion on the A1214.