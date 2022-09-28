Person trapped in car after two-vehicle crash in Ipswich

A person is trapped in a vehicle after a crash in Bramfrord Road in Ipswich this afternoon - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews have been sent to free a person trapped in a car after a two-vehicle crash in Ipswich.

The incident happened at about 3.30pm today, September 28, in Bramford Road at the junction with Windsor Road.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service, fire crews are helping rescue a person trapped in one of the vehicles.

The road is partially blocked and there are delays in the area, with police officers managing the flow of traffic.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

This follows an earlier crash in Norwich Road this afternoon.