Person trapped in car after two-vehicle crash in Ipswich
Published: 4:24 PM September 28, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Fire crews have been sent to free a person trapped in a car after a two-vehicle crash in Ipswich.
The incident happened at about 3.30pm today, September 28, in Bramford Road at the junction with Windsor Road.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service, fire crews are helping rescue a person trapped in one of the vehicles.
The road is partially blocked and there are delays in the area, with police officers managing the flow of traffic.
The extent of any injuries is not yet known.
This follows an earlier crash in Norwich Road this afternoon.