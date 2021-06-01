Removing traffic calming measures near Ipswich school proposed

Published: 4:00 PM June 1, 2021 Updated: 4:44 PM June 1, 2021

The chicane in Maryon Road is claimed to cause traffic issues near Gainsborough Sports Centre and Ipswich Academy. - Credit: Martin Cook

Proposals to remove traffic calming measures near Ipswich Academy have been made by a borough councillor.

Ipswich borough councillor Martin Cook claims "traffic along Maryon Road has increased" since a chicane was installed in 2006 and its time the road was widened to cope.

Ipswich borough councillor Martin Cook, who represents Gainsborough ward, has raised the issue of Maryon Road's chicane - Credit: Martin Cook

Mr Cook, Labour, said: "The vast majority of residents would like to see chicane removed, others say it causes unnecessary queues at times of traffic when school is kicking out."

And after first raising the issue in 2019, he said the situation has got worse with the vaccine centre at Gainsborough Sports Centre meaning more people are also travelling down the road.

And Mr Cook argues that there are already traffic calming measures in the area when speed bumps and a 20mph zone was put in near Ipswich Academy in 2013.

You may also want to watch:

"The scheme has been successful and its more traditional elements such as speed humps are supported by residents," he added.

He has asked county councillor for Gainsborough Liz Harsant to use her locality budget to sort it out.

Suffolk County Councillor for Gainsborough ward Liz Harsant - Credit: Cherry Beesley © 2019 Simply C Photography

However, Ms Harsant said she first wants to establish what residents actually want in the area since being elected in 2021.

"I'm trying to find from residents how they feel," she said. "it's quite expensive to remove. In the region of £10,000."

The Conservative councillor explained this is when her locality budget is around £6,600 for highway projects a year and questioned why Mr Cook did not ask the previous Labour councillor for Gainsborough to use her budget before the party lost the seat earlier this month to the Conservatives in the May elections.

"I'm for a different party," she said. "[Kim Clements] returned hers unspent to the county council when potholes could have been filled."

Suffolk County Council also confirmed Ms Clements locality budget of £55,772.29 was returned to the county council following her standing down for the seat for the 2020/21 elections.

"I just don't feel like dragging resident into a political thing and I want to ask what they would like.

"The county council is about to do improvements in the area

"And the traffic lights have been changed [..] so people are not dangerously queuing at Maryon."