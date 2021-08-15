Asphalt shortages blamed for pothole repair delays in Ipswich

Published: 4:00 PM August 15, 2021

MP for Ipswich Tom Hunt said supply issues are causing the delay to works in Queens Way - Credit: MP Tom Hunt

Asphalt shortages have been blamed for delays to potholes being repaired in Ipswich.

Works to Queens Way have been rescheduled to a later date by Suffolk Highways - due to supply issues, according to the town's MP.

Update: due to operational issues the below works have been rescheduled for a later date. Updates will be provided once a date has been confirmed. #Suffolk https://t.co/RcaTEyKvH2 — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) August 13, 2021

The works should have been carried out on Friday, August 13.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said: "Works have been rescheduled due to supply issues in relation to the materials. Works should still take place very soon though.

"The state of the roads in the Queens Way area has been a big problem for a long time and I welcome any progress here. However, I will be monitoring closely to ensure the works are as comprehensive as they need to be.

"I have had many discussions with Suffolk County Council about this over the past few months and I'm pleased they have listened. Much more work to do across the town (something as you know I am acutely aware of)."

Ipswich borough councillor Sarah Barber

Ipswich borough councillor Sarah Barber, who represents Priory Heath, which includes Queens Way, said residents have been reporting the potholes for some time.

"It's quite sad. I'm one of the ward councillors and Suffolk Highways did not get in contact with us," Ms Barber said.

"I feel for my residents. These potholes are many.

"They are really huge and residents have been waiting for months. It's really disappointing to wait longer."

The potholes in Queens Way - Credit: Sarah Barber

Suffolk is not alone in facing shortages in materials. The Construction Leadership Council recently said that high demand and the pandemic is continuing to affect the production and deliveries of construction materials.

John Newcomb, CEO of the Builders Merchants Federationm and Peter Caplehorn, CEO of the Construction Products Association, said in a statement last month: "Regions report hauliers/HGV/LGV drivers are in short supply and very difficult to recruit, which is contributing to longer delivery times particularly away from major transport routes and urban areas.

"These labour shortages are being exacerbated by the growing number of non-symptomatic drivers, tradespeople, merchant and manufacturing staff required to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19."