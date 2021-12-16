Rail services from Ipswich affected after person hit by train

Greater Anglia has confirmed rail services have been affected after a person was hit by a train

Rail services between Ipswich and London have been disrupted after a person was struck by a train in Essex.

Emergency services were called to the scene after a person was hit at Witham.

#Witham - Train services between Liverpool Street and Ingatestone, Braintree, Colchester, Clacton-on-Sea, Manningtree, Ipswich and Norwich are being disrupted due to a person hit by a train.



The emergency response team have been informed and are on route to the scene. — GA Regional (@ga_regional) December 16, 2021

Greater Anglia has confirmed trains between London Liverpool Street and Ingatestone, Braintree, Colchester, Clacton, Manningtree, Ipswich and Norwich have all ben affected.

More information can be found on the Greater Anglia website.