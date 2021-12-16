Rail services from Ipswich affected after person hit by train
Published: 11:31 AM December 16, 2021
Rail services between Ipswich and London have been disrupted after a person was struck by a train in Essex.
Emergency services were called to the scene after a person was hit at Witham.
Greater Anglia has confirmed trains between London Liverpool Street and Ingatestone, Braintree, Colchester, Clacton, Manningtree, Ipswich and Norwich have all ben affected.
More information can be found on the Greater Anglia website.