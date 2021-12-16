News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Rail services from Ipswich affected after person hit by train

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:31 AM December 16, 2021
Ipswich railway station. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Greater Anglia has confirmed rail services have been affected after a person was hit by a train

Rail services between Ipswich and London have been disrupted after a person was struck by a train in Essex.

Emergency services were called to the scene after a person was hit at Witham.

Greater Anglia has confirmed trains between London Liverpool Street and Ingatestone, Braintree, Colchester, Clacton, Manningtree, Ipswich and Norwich have all ben affected. 

More information can be found on the Greater Anglia website.

Greater Anglia
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

