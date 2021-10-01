News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Orwell Bridge speed warning ahead of high wind forecast

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:26 PM October 1, 2021   
Highways England says it is continuing work to launch a 40mph speed limit trial on the Orwell Bridge

The Orwell Bridge is expected to stay open tomorrow with high winds predicted - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 40mph may be introduced on the Orwell Bridge tomorrow as a "worst case scenario" as strong winds are forecasted for the region. 

Winds of up to 65mph are expected to hit some parts of Suffolk tomorrow, as a yellow weather warning has been issued

A tweet from National Highways said: "We have had a forecast for high gusts tomorrow between 4pm and 9pm.

"This will result in a speed restriction to 40mph as the worst case scenario based on current forecasts.

"We will update you again tomorrow morning before 11am."

Previously, the Orwell Bridge would have had to close to all traffic to protect high-sided vehicles from gusts as they travel over the bridge.

But new equipment, which allows officials to lower the speed limit temporarily, has been brought in this year - greatly reducing the amount of times the bridge will have to close.

In May, it prevented three full closures of the bridge - which it is believed could have saved up to £1million a day for the area's economy.

