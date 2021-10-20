News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Orwell Bridge speed limit reduced due to high winds

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:14 PM October 20, 2021    Updated: 3:31 PM October 20, 2021
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

A reduced speed limit is in place on the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Gregg Brown

The speed limit on the Orwell Bridge has been reduced as Suffolk is battered by high winds and heavy rain. 

National Highways announced the speed limit change, saying: "Speed limits have been reduced to 40mph due to high winds coming in to the area with a band of rain.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and return the speed limits to 60mph when the wind has cleared."

 

Previously, the Orwell Bridge would have had to close to all traffic to protect high-sided vehicles from gusts as they travel over the bridge.

But new equipment, which allows officials to lower the speed limit temporarily, has been brought in this year — greatly reducing the amount of times the bridge will have to close.

In May, it prevented three full closures of the bridge — which it is believed could have saved up to £1million a day for the area's economy.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live
A14
Orwell Bridge News
A14 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Walk in Ipswich town centre has been sealed off by police

Suffolk Live

The Walk in Ipswich town centre cordoned off by police

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A man died under suspicious circumstances at Hodgkinson Road Lorry Park in felixstowe, suffolk early this morning

Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park

Timothy Bradford

person
New-build homes in central Ipswich, including the Waterfront, will in future have limits on parking spaces

Ipswich Waterfront

Ipswich in shock after waterfront sexual assault

Timothy Bradford

person
The Mill building and the Winerack on Ipswich Waterfront

Woman sexually assaulted near Ipswich Waterfront

Timothy Bradford

person