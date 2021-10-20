Orwell Bridge speed limit reduced due to high winds

Published: 3:14 PM October 20, 2021 Updated: 3:31 PM October 20, 2021

A reduced speed limit is in place on the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Gregg Brown

The speed limit on the Orwell Bridge has been reduced as Suffolk is battered by high winds and heavy rain.

National Highways announced the speed limit change, saying: "Speed limits have been reduced to 40mph due to high winds coming in to the area with a band of rain.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and return the speed limits to 60mph when the wind has cleared."

#A14 #OrwellBridge, speed limits have been reduced to 40mph due to high winds coming in to the area with a band of rain. We will continue to monitor the situation and return the speed limits to 60mph when the wind has cleared. — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) October 20, 2021

Previously, the Orwell Bridge would have had to close to all traffic to protect high-sided vehicles from gusts as they travel over the bridge.

But new equipment, which allows officials to lower the speed limit temporarily, has been brought in this year — greatly reducing the amount of times the bridge will have to close.

In May, it prevented three full closures of the bridge — which it is believed could have saved up to £1million a day for the area's economy.

