Orwell Bridge speed limit reduced due to high winds
- Credit: Gregg Brown
The speed limit on the Orwell Bridge has been reduced as Suffolk is battered by high winds and heavy rain.
National Highways announced the speed limit change, saying: "Speed limits have been reduced to 40mph due to high winds coming in to the area with a band of rain.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and return the speed limits to 60mph when the wind has cleared."
Previously, the Orwell Bridge would have had to close to all traffic to protect high-sided vehicles from gusts as they travel over the bridge.
But new equipment, which allows officials to lower the speed limit temporarily, has been brought in this year — greatly reducing the amount of times the bridge will have to close.
In May, it prevented three full closures of the bridge — which it is believed could have saved up to £1million a day for the area's economy.
