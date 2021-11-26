News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Reduced speed limit likely to be enforced on Orwell Bridge as storm hits

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:26 AM November 26, 2021
A ladder is in the road on the A14 just before the Orwell Bridge

National Highways has said the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich is expected to stay open this weekend - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A reduced speed limit is likely to be enforced on the Orwell Bridge this weekend, as forecasters predict wind speeds in excess of 40mph for Suffolk.

National Highways said on Twitter that the bridge outside of Ipswich is expected to remain open, but a speed limit is "likely" to ensure the safety of motorists.

Storm Arwen is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, with forecasters saying there is a small chance of snow as temperatures plummet.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for wind in parts of Suffolk for Saturday.

A speed limit is often introduced on the Orwell Bridge, a key section of the A14, whenever gusts reach close to 50mph.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Suffolk Weather
A14
Ipswich News

