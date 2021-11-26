Reduced speed limit likely to be enforced on Orwell Bridge as storm hits

National Highways has said the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich is expected to stay open this weekend - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A reduced speed limit is likely to be enforced on the Orwell Bridge this weekend, as forecasters predict wind speeds in excess of 40mph for Suffolk.

National Highways said on Twitter that the bridge outside of Ipswich is expected to remain open, but a speed limit is "likely" to ensure the safety of motorists.

Storm Arwen is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, with forecasters saying there is a small chance of snow as temperatures plummet.

(2/2) Severe Weather - the @metoffice are also forecasting strong winds tomorrow evening (27th Nov) we don't anticipate having to close the #OrwellBridge at this time, but will likely have to reduce the speed across it to ensure it is still safe to pass — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) November 26, 2021

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for wind in parts of Suffolk for Saturday.

A speed limit is often introduced on the Orwell Bridge, a key section of the A14, whenever gusts reach close to 50mph.

