Reduced speed limit likely to be enforced on Orwell Bridge as storm hits
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A reduced speed limit is likely to be enforced on the Orwell Bridge this weekend, as forecasters predict wind speeds in excess of 40mph for Suffolk.
National Highways said on Twitter that the bridge outside of Ipswich is expected to remain open, but a speed limit is "likely" to ensure the safety of motorists.
Storm Arwen is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, with forecasters saying there is a small chance of snow as temperatures plummet.
The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for wind in parts of Suffolk for Saturday.
A speed limit is often introduced on the Orwell Bridge, a key section of the A14, whenever gusts reach close to 50mph.
