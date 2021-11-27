Reduced speed limit expected on Orwell Bridge this evening amid Storm Arwen
Published: 2:17 PM November 27, 2021
- Credit: Gregg Brown
A reduced speed limit is set to be enforced on the Orwell Bridge this evening as strong winds from Storm Arwen arrive in Suffolk.
Gusts of up to 55mph are expected throughout Saturday, with National Highways saying on Twitter speeds could reach the threshold for the limit over the bridge to be reduced.
The wind speeds are likely to be over the threshold between 5pm and 10pm, National Highways added.
Previously, the Orwell Bridge outside of Ipswich has been closed entirely whenever wind speeds exceed 50mph.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.