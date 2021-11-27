News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Reduced speed limit expected on Orwell Bridge this evening amid Storm Arwen

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:17 PM November 27, 2021
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

The Orwell Bridge has closed entirely in the past due to strong winds - Credit: Gregg Brown

A reduced speed limit is set to be enforced on the Orwell Bridge this evening as strong winds from Storm Arwen arrive in Suffolk.

Gusts of up to 55mph are expected throughout Saturday, with National Highways saying on Twitter speeds could reach the threshold for the limit over the bridge to be reduced.

The wind speeds are likely to be over the threshold between 5pm and 10pm, National Highways added.

Previously, the Orwell Bridge outside of Ipswich has been closed entirely whenever wind speeds exceed 50mph.

