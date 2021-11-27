Reduced speed limit expected on Orwell Bridge this evening amid Storm Arwen

The Orwell Bridge has closed entirely in the past due to strong winds - Credit: Gregg Brown

A reduced speed limit is set to be enforced on the Orwell Bridge this evening as strong winds from Storm Arwen arrive in Suffolk.

Gusts of up to 55mph are expected throughout Saturday, with National Highways saying on Twitter speeds could reach the threshold for the limit over the bridge to be reduced.

#OrwellBridge - #StormArwen strong winds will be staying with us in the East. Risk period for gusts reaching our thresholds are looking to be between 17:00 - 22:00. We're looking at reducing speeds on the bridge, will update at 3pm after another forecast. — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) November 27, 2021

The wind speeds are likely to be over the threshold between 5pm and 10pm, National Highways added.

Previously, the Orwell Bridge outside of Ipswich has been closed entirely whenever wind speeds exceed 50mph.

