A14 to close following four vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:01 AM September 16, 2021    Updated: 10:23 AM September 16, 2021
There are severe delays on the A14 following reports of a crash

Part of the A14 is set to close after a four vehicle crash in the eastbound carriageway, while an oil spill is cleared up. 

Police were called at around 8.35am to reports of a collision involving one van and three cars, near the Whitehouse Interchange. The crash originally closed both lanes.

Highways England has also been called to the scene due to an oil spill caused by the crash. 

One lane of the carriageway reopened just before 9.25am to allow the backlog of traffic to pass, but a spokesman for Suffolk police said the road will be closed again until the oil spill has been cleared. 

The ambulance service was called to the scene but only minor injuries were sustained. 

