Emergency road closure after burst water main on outskirts of Ipswich
- Credit: Google Maps
An emergency road closure will be in place for almost a week after a water main burst on the outskirts of Ipswich.
The Street in Tuddenham St Martin, near The Fountain pub, will be closed until Thursday, April 7 to allow emergency works to take place.
Some bus services are being diverted to avoid the problem.
Ipswich Reds, which runs a number of bus services across Ipswich, said in a statement on their website: "Service 70 & 70A will therefore divert via Playford village instead of the usual route for the duration of this closure.
"We apologise to all customers affected by this diversion."
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.