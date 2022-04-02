News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Emergency road closure after burst water main on outskirts of Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:54 AM April 2, 2022
A burst water main has left a road on the outskirts of Ipswich closed for almost a week

An emergency road closure will be in place for almost a week after a water main burst on the outskirts of Ipswich. 

The Street in Tuddenham St Martin, near The Fountain pub, will be closed until Thursday, April 7 to allow emergency works to take place. 

Some bus services are being diverted to avoid the problem.

Ipswich Reds, which runs a number of bus services across Ipswich, said in a statement on their website: "Service 70 & 70A will therefore divert via Playford village instead of the usual route for the duration of this closure.

"We apologise to all customers affected by this diversion."

