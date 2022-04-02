Emergency road closure after burst water main on outskirts of Ipswich

A burst water main has left a road on the outskirts of Ipswich closed for almost a week - Credit: Google Maps

An emergency road closure will be in place for almost a week after a water main burst on the outskirts of Ipswich.

The Street in Tuddenham St Martin, near The Fountain pub, will be closed until Thursday, April 7 to allow emergency works to take place.

Some bus services are being diverted to avoid the problem.

Service update The Street Tuddenham St Martin has been closed until Thursday 7th April 2022 due to a Burst Water main. Our 70 70A services are being diverted via Playford Village to Culpho , see link for details https://t.co/NrYCmRTTd8 pic.twitter.com/ec4x3zoAvw — Ipswich Reds (@FirstIpswich) April 2, 2022

Ipswich Reds, which runs a number of bus services across Ipswich, said in a statement on their website: "Service 70 & 70A will therefore divert via Playford village instead of the usual route for the duration of this closure.

"We apologise to all customers affected by this diversion."

