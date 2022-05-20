Fuel spillage causes delays on busy Ipswich road after truck breaks down

There are currently long delays near Ipswich Hospital this morning after a Nissan truck broke down - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently long delays on a busy Ipswich road this morning following a fuel spillage from a Nissan truck.

Officers were called to the broken down vehicle in Heath Road, near the junction with Woodbridge Road, just before 8.20am today, Friday, May 20.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "One lane of Heath Road is currently closed due to the broken down Nissan Navara.

"The lane will be closed until Highways arrive to clear the fuel spillage from the road."

According to the AA Traffic Map there is long delays in the area while the lane remains closed.

