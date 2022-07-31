7 roadworks to look out for in Suffolk this week

Five pieces of roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There are plenty of roadworks taking place in Suffolk this week– including some on key routes like the A14 and the A11.

Here are seven sets of works for drivers to plan their journeys around.

A14, Bury St Edmunds

A section of the A14 in west Suffolk is set to be closed overnight throughout next week as repair works take place.

The work, carried out by National Highways, will take place between junction 43 at Bury St Edmunds and junction 38 near Newmarket.

A closure will be in place in both directions between 8pm and 6am over Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

A14, Ipswich

From Monday to Friday, the A14 will be closed overnight from 8pm until 6am between junctions 52 and 56 outside of Ipswich.

The closure will be in place in both directions as repair takes place on safety barriers.

A47, Lowestoft

The A147 will be closed in both directions in Lowestoft for electrical works.

The closure will be in place overnight from Monday to Friday, beginning at 8pm and finishing at 6am.

Maidenhall Approach, Ipswich

Maidenhall Approach in Ipswich will be closed all day from August 1 until August 26.

A diversion route has been put in place along Belstead Road.

Framsden Road, Pettaugh

An emergency road closure will remain in place in Framsden Road near Debenham until August 3.

The work is being carried out by Anglian Water and a 37.4km diversion route has been put in place which takes drivers onto the A140 and add 40 minutes to their journey.

High Road, Framlingham

Just outside Framlingham, High Road will be closed overnight until Friday.

The closure will be in place from 7pm until 5am with a 4km diversion route extending out toward Saxtead Green.

A11, Barton Mills

Lane closures will be in place in both directions on the A11 between Barton Mills and Thetford overnight until August 13.

The closures are in place between 8pm and 6am as National Highways carries out drainage work.