7 roadworks for drivers in Suffolk to be aware of this week

There are plenty of roadworks taking place this week in Suffolk on some key routes, such as the A12 and A14.

Here are seven sets of works for drivers to plan their journeys around.

A12, Capel St Mary to East Bergholt

Major works on the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester have started, meaning the road will be shut overnight.

Both the northbound and the southbound carriageways between Capel St Mary and East Bergholt will be closed from 9pm to 5am every night until mid-July.

A12, Carlton to Yoxford

The A12 will also be closed between Carlton and Yoxford on evenings from Monday to Thursday this week.

The closure, for surface dressing, will be in effect from 8pm to 5am.

B1119 in east Suffolk

This road connecting Saxmundham and Leiston in east Suffolk is another that will be closed overnight this week.

It will be shut on evenings from Monday to Thursday from 7pm to 5am.

A14, Needham Market

Both carriageways of the A14 from junctions 50 to 51 will be closed over Friday night for electrical works.

It will shut to drivers at 9pm and reopen at 5am.

A14, Ipswich to Felixstowe

The westbound road between Ipswich and Felixstowe from junction 58 to 59 is set to be shut over Monday night from 9pm to 5am the following day.

Drivers will be advised to follow a diversion through nearby villages.

Bury Road, near Bury St Edmunds

This road connects a number of west Suffolk villages with Bury St Edmunds, but it is expected to be shut until July.

People looking to get to and from villages like Barrow and Great Saxham will be diverted onto the A14.

Rose Hill, Westerfield

This road connects Ipswich with a number of villages to the north, but it will be shut on Monday for several hours.

It will close at 9am and should be back open by 3pm.