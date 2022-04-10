Where will there be roadworks in Suffolk this week?

Roads across Suffolk will be affected by roadworks this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Roadworks are set to cause disruption for drivers across Suffolk again this week – here are some you should be aware of.

A14, Bury St Edmunds

Part of the A14 will be closed near Bury St Edmunds while National Highways carry out essential works.

Lane closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am and last the entire week.

A14, Nacton

Lane closures on the A14 near Nacton will begin on April 11 and last until June.

These closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am.

Bury Road, Bury St Edmunds

Road closure and a diversion will be in place in Bury Road in Bury St Edmunds as Suffolk County Council continue works in the area.

The closure will begin on Monday, April 11 and last until July 8.

A47, Lowestoft

Part of the A47 at Lowestoft Harbour Bridge will be closed from April 11 until April 28 as the carriageway is subject to an inspection/survey on behalf of H.W Martin.

This closure will be in place between 9pm and 5am.

School Road, Knodishall

School Road will be closed from April 11 until April 17.

A diversion will be in place in the area.

Station Road, Blaxhall

A closure remains in place in Station Road in Blaxhall having started on April 7.

However, the closure will clear on April 13.

Dog Lane, between Bedfield Little Green and Saxtead Little Green

Dog Lane will be closed from April 11 until April 15 with a lengthy diversion in place which links the two villages via Earl Soham.

Lower Orwell Street, Ipswich

Part of Lower Orwell Street in Ipswich will be closed from April 11 until April 13 whilst Anglian Water carry out essential work.

Hawthorn Drive, Chantry

Hawthorn Drive in Chantry in Ipswich will be closed from April 11 until April 22, Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm.

However, this road closure excludes the upcoming bank holidays.

