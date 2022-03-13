7 roadworks in Suffolk drivers should be aware of this week

Seven pieces of roadworks taking place in Suffolk this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Diversion routes of between six and 20 miles are scheduled in areas of Suffolk this week, as a number of roadworks start.

Here are seven to plan your journey around this week.

Reading Road, Ipswich

Reading Road in Ipswich will be closed from Monday, March 14, to Friday, March 18, while Anglia Water carry out essential roadworks.

A short half-mile diversion route will be in place which will take drivers along Woodbridge Road and Rushmere Road.

A1214, Copdock

The A1214, near the Copdock Interchange will be closed in both directions between 6pm on Sunday, March 20, and 6am on Monday, March 21 to allow essential street works to be carried out.

While the works are being carried out a 13.2 mile diversion route will be in place, which is expected to add on around 30 minutes to journeys.

Butts Road, Playford

Butts Road in Playford will be closed from Monday, March 14, until Monday, March 21 to allow UK Power Networks to carry out essential roadworks.

A 6.2 mile diversion route will be in place while UK Power Networks carry out the works which is expected to add on around 15 minutes.

Bury Road, Nowton

Bury Road near Bury St Edmunds will be closed from 9.30am to 3pm on Monday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 15, to allow Anglian Water to carry out works.

While Anglian Water carries out the roadworks there will be a 9.5 mile diversion route in place which will take around 20 minutes.

Ipswich Road, Naughton

Ipswich Road in Naughton will be closed between 9am and 3pm on Monday, March 14, to allow essential roadworks to be carried out.

While the roadworks are being carried out a 19.5 mile diversion route will be in place and will add on around 40 minutes to people's journeys.

The Street, Shottisham

The Street in Shottisham will be closed near the Sorrel Horse between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Monday, March 14.

While Openreach carries out works there will be a six mile diversion route in place, which is expected to take around 15 minutes to complete.

B1068, Dedham

The B1068 will be closed near Thorington Hall between 9am and 3pm on Monday, March 14 to allow roadworks to take place.

A 20.3 mile diversion route will be in place while the roadworks are carried out and is expected to take around 35 minutes to complete.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.