5 key roadworks to look out for in Suffolk this week

Here are five roadworks to look out for this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Drivers across Suffolk may see their journeys affected this week as works take place on the roads.

Here are five key roadworks to watch out for in the county this week.

A14, Orwell Bridge

Until Saturday, lane closures will continue to be in place on the A14 between junctions 56 and 57.

The lane closures are in place between 8pm and 6am each night in both directions.

A11, Barton Mills

Lane closures will be in place on the A11 at Barton Mills from 8pm on Monday until 6am the following morning.

The closures are in place in both directions and includes the Fiveways roundabout.

Wherstead Road, Ipswich

Roadworks are being carried out in Wherstead Road with traffic lights placed in Bath Street, Hawes Street, Wherstead Road and Station Street.

The traffic lights will be in place until Friday while CityFibre carries out essential roadworks.

B1066 Bury Road, Brockley

A closure will begin on the B1066 Bury Road at Brockley, which connects Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.

The road will be closed until Friday, October 21.

A12, East Bergholt

A lane closure is set to be put in place on the A12 at East Bergholt overnight.

The closure will affect the northbound carriageway between 9pm on Monday and 5am the next morning.