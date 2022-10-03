News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

5 key roadworks to look out for in Suffolk this week

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:48 AM October 3, 2022
Major works on A14 at Ipswich have caused long delays 

Here are five roadworks to look out for this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Drivers across Suffolk may see their journeys affected this week as works take place on the roads.

Here are five key roadworks to watch out for in the county this week.

A14, Orwell Bridge

Until Saturday, lane closures will continue to be in place on the A14 between junctions 56 and 57.

The lane closures are in place between 8pm and 6am each night in both directions.

A11, Barton Mills

Lane closures will be in place on the A11 at Barton Mills from 8pm on Monday until 6am the following morning.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Totally unique' renovation opportunity near waterworks up for auction
  2. 2 Revealed: Suffolk's winners of the People's Postcode Lottery in September
  3. 3 Busy Ipswich road closed after car crashes into railway bridge
  1. 4 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
  2. 5 Four way traffic lights in place on major Ipswich road
  3. 6 Revealed: The rare 50ps that you might be carrying
  4. 7 Plans to fix Ipswich traffic problems to be unveiled this week
  5. 8 Ipswich Museum closes its doors ahead of two year refurbishment
  6. 9 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  7. 10 Driver injured in A14 tractor crash not in life-threatening condition

The closures are in place in both directions and includes the Fiveways roundabout.

Wherstead Road, Ipswich

Roadworks are being carried out in Wherstead Road with traffic lights placed in Bath Street, Hawes Street, Wherstead Road and Station Street. 

The traffic lights will be in place until Friday while CityFibre carries out essential roadworks.

B1066 Bury Road, Brockley

A closure will begin on the B1066 Bury Road at Brockley, which connects Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.

The road will be closed until Friday, October 21.

A12, East Bergholt

A lane closure is set to be put in place on the A12 at East Bergholt overnight.

The closure will affect the northbound carriageway between 9pm on Monday and 5am the next morning.

Suffolk Live News
A14
A12
Suffolk
Orwell Bridge A14 News
A14 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

A family has paid tribute to Shane Little, their loving and hardworking son, partner and father.

Family's tributes to hardworking Shane following sudden death at 36

Abygail Fossett

person
Breakfast is the best way to start your day so here are five of the most recommended places to get a

Food and Drink

5 of the most affordable spots for breakfast in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Employees at Ipswich recruitment company, Time Appointments, have successfully gone down to a four-day working week

National four-day trial week success 'no surprise' for Ipswich company

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon
A crash between a car and a tractor has blocked the A14 near Stowmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 partly reopens after crash between car and tractor

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon