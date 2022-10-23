News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
5 roadworks to look out for in Suffolk this week

Tom Swindles

Published: 7:00 PM October 23, 2022
Across Suffolk, travel will be impacted by a series of roadworks across its major routes.

Here are five closures to plan your journeys around this week...

A14, Stowmarket to Woolpit

For two nights this week, the A14 eastbound will be closed between Woolpit and Stowmarket.

The closure will be in place from Tuesday, October 25 to Thursday, October 27 from 9pm until 5am.

A11, Barton Mills

Starting at Barton Mills, the A11 southbound will be closed each night from 8pm until 6am the following morning.

It begins on Tuesday, October 25 and will be completed on November 26.

B116, Framlingham

Until midnight on Wednesday, October 26, the B116 between Framlingham and the A12 at Lower Hacheston will be closed.

A 22-minute diversion route has been put in place which takes drivers through Saxmundham via the A12.

A14, Orwell Bridge

From Wednesday, October 26 until Friday, October 28, there will be lane closures on the Orwell Bridge.

The closures are in place from 8pm until 6am in both directions as National Highways carries out inspection work in the area.

B1115, Stowmarket to Bildeston

There will be a road closure on the B1115 between Stowmarket and Bildeston this week as Anglian Water completes work in mid Suffolk.

The closure is in place from Tuesday, October 25 until Friday, October 28, with a 22-minute diversion route leading drivers through Needham Market.

