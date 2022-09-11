7 roadworks to look out for in Suffolk this week

Here are seven roadworks to look out for in Suffolk this week - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Across Suffolk, roadworks will be impacting travel once again.

Here are seven roadworks to plan your journey around in the county this week...

A14, Bury St Edmunds

From September 13 to September 15, The A14 at Bury St Edmunds will have lane closures in both directions overnight.

These will be in force between 8pm and 6am overnight from junction 38 to 44.

Port of Felixstowe Road, Felixstowe

The Port of Felixstowe Road will have a lane closure in the westbound carriageway for one night in the coming week.

It will begin at 9pm on September 16 and reopen at 5am the following day as National Highways complete work in the area.

B1117, Walpole

On Tuesday, September 13, a road closure will be in place for the B1117 at Walpople in mid Suffolk from 9.30pm until midday.

A 41km diversion route will be put in place, adding up to 45 minutes to journeys that involve the route.

A14, Orwell Bridge

The A14 will be closed between junctions 55 and 58 overnight from September 12 to September 19.

The closure will be in place in both directions, starting at 8pm and reopening at 6am.

East Street, Sudbury

East Street will remain closed each day this week in Sudbury.

The road will not reopen until September 22.

B1066 Bury Road, Brockley

A closure will begin on the B1066 Bury Road at Brockley, which connects Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.

The road will be closed from September 12 until October 21.

A1156 St Margaret's Street, Ipswich

Part of the A1156 in Ipswich town centre will be closed overnight from September 16 until September 18.

The closure will begin at 7pm each night and the road will reopen at 7am in the morning.