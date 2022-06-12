14 sets of roadworks to watch out for in Suffolk

There are 14 planned road closures taking place in Suffolk this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A lot of work is underway on Suffolk's roads this week, with 14 different road closures to keep an eye out for across the county.

Franklin Road and Franklin Close, Aldeburgh

Franklin Road and Franklin Close will remain closed until June 24. Work is on weekdays only, between 8am and 4.30pm, and the diversion will not be in place outside of these times. Residents will have access at all times.

Traffic should divert along Fairfield Road, the A1094, Springfield Road and vice versa.

A12 London Road, Blythburgh and Thorington

The section of the A12 known as London Road, between Blythburgh and Thorington will be closed for carriageway resurfacing between June 13 and 16. This closure will be in place between 8pm and 6am.

Traffic should divert along the A12, A144, A143, A146, B1127, A145, A12 and vice versa.

Church Road and Low Street, Bardwell

Church Road and Low Street in Bardwell will be closed between June 13 and 15. This is to allow a CCTV/Jetting investigation and possible repair of a collapsed pipe to take place.

Motorists should divert along School Lane, Up Street, Davey’s Lane, Wyken Road, the A143, the A1088 and vice versa.

A134, Thetford Road and Bury Road, Barnham and Thetford

The sections of the A134 known as Thetford Road and Bury Road will be closed between June 15 and 22. This is for adding lining and studs after surface dressing took place on the weekend.

Traffic should divert along the A134, the A1101, the A11 the A134 and vice versa.

Market Lane, Blundeston

Market Lane in Blundeston will be closed between June 15 and 24. This is so a new footway and dropped crossing can be constructed.

Traffic should divert along the A46, the B1375, Lowestoft Road, Hall Lane, Market Lane, and vice versa.

Ashdown Way, Ipswich

Ashdown Way in Ipswich will be closed until July 1 for junction improvements, resurfacing, and kerbing works. This work started on May 23.

Traffic should divert along Ashdown Way, Arundel Way, Foxhall Road, Bixley Road and vice versa.

Lavenham Road, Ipswich

Lavenham Road in Ipswich will be closed to allow for footway reconstruction to take place until August 5. This work began on May 23. The closure will only be in place on weekdays, between 8am and 4pm.

Traffic should divert along Hadleigh Road, Dickens Road, Kelly Road and vice versa.

B1066, Long Melford

The B1066 near Long Melford will be closed for carriageway patching and surface dressing from June 13 till July 8.

The diversion runs along the B1066, the A143, the A1302, the A134, the A1092 and vice versa.

Hornbeam Road, Mildenhall

Hornbeam Road in Mildenhall will be closed from Lime Close to Laburnum Avenue between June 15 and 17. This is to clear two buried catch pits.

Traffic should divert along Brandon Road, the A1101, College Heath Road, and vice versa.

The Street, Nacton

The Street in Nacton will be closed from Felixstowe Road to just outside Station Cottage. This work will be taking place between 9.30am and 3.30pm on June 15 through 17. This is for ditching work, headwall replacement, and the rebuilding of a culvert.

The diversion runs along The Street, School Hill, Levington Road, Nacton Road, Bridge Road, Felixstowe Road and vice versa/

A143, Pakenham and Ixworth

The A143 in Pakenham and Ixworth, from the Bury Road junction to the Mill Road junction will be closed from June 13 to 19. This is for carriageway patching and surface dressing.

The diversion runs along the A143, the A140, the A134, the A143 and vice versa.

Combs Lane, Stowmarket

Combs lane in Stowmarket and Combs will be closed between 9am and 3.30pm from June 15 to June 17 This is in order to investigate the road's drainage and clear ditches.

Traffic should divert along the B1115 Gipping Way, Needham Road, Ipswich Road, Combs Ford and vice versa.

Chickering Road, Syleham and Wingfield

Chickering Road in Syleham and Wingfield will be closed for lining and studding between June 13 and June 18.

Motorists should take the B118, the B1117, the A140, the B1118 and vice versa.

Clopton Road, and Bonds Corner, Tuddenham St Martin, Witnesham, Swillland and Grundisburgh

Clopton Road, which runs through Tuddenham St Martin, Witnesham, Swillland and Grundisburgh will be closed between 7.30pm and 5am on June 13 through 15. Bonds Corner will also be closed from Clopton Road to the Bonds Corner roundabout.

This is for drainage investigation, with the closure in place to enable jetting and a CCTV survey to take place.



