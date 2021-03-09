Motorist 'shaken' after hitting garden wall to avoid school crash

Published: 9:21 AM March 9, 2021

The motorist was taken to Ipswich Hospital following the crash in Rosehill Road - Credit: Chloe Sadd

A motorist was taken to Ipswich Hospital after crashing into a garden wall to avoid an accident near a primary school.

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Rosehill Road around 2.45pm Monday, March 8, after receiving reports the Volkswagen Passat had hit the wall.

An eyewitness, who did not wish to be named, said the driver had swerved to avoid a potential accident with pedestrians.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the driver, a man, was "in shock" following the crash and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Recovery crews were also called to remove the car shortly after 4pm.



