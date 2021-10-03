News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich road closed after crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:46 PM October 3, 2021   
Scrivener Drive in Ipswich has been closed after a crash

A road in Ipswich has been closed after a single vehicle crash. 

Police were called to the crash in Scrivener Drive in the town just before 3.52pm today, Sunday, October 3. 

Ambulance crews have also been called to the scene but a spokesman for Suffolk police said that any injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening. 

