Ipswich road closed after crash

Published: 4:46 PM October 3, 2021

Scrivener Drive in Ipswich has been closed after a crash

A road in Ipswich has been closed after a single vehicle crash.

Police were called to the crash in Scrivener Drive in the town just before 3.52pm today, Sunday, October 3.

Ambulance crews have also been called to the scene but a spokesman for Suffolk police said that any injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

