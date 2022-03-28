News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Serious crash blocks Belstead Road in both directions

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:49 PM March 28, 2022
The incident happened on Belstead Road at 4.45pm. 

The incident happened on Belstead Road at 4.45pm. - Credit: Google Maps

A car and a motorcycle have been involved in a serious crash which is blocking Belstead Road in both directions. 

Emergency services are currently on the scene of the incident, which the AA traffic map reports happened at the turnoff to Heatherhayes.

Officers from Suffolk police were called at about 4.45pm this afternoon following reports of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

The East of England Ambulance Service also attended the incident. The extent of any injuries is yet to be known. 

A road closure is currently in place on Belstead Road at the junction with Heatherhayes. 

Traffic is currently queueing on Belstead Road as far back as the intersection with Stone Lodge Lane. 

It is one of three incidents on roads in Ipswich on Monday evening, including Landseer Road and Colchester Road. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

