7 roadworks for Suffolk drivers to look out for this week
- Credit: Archant
There are plenty of roadworks taking place in Suffolk this week.
Here are seven sets of roadworks to be aware.
Westley Road, Bury St Edmunds
Westley Road in Bury St Edmunds will remain closed for the first half of the week, but will be open from September 1 onward.
The closure is in place at all times from Oliver Road until just before Gainsborough Road.
A14, Ipswich
The A14 outside Ipswich will continue to be disrupted by closures in the coming week.
The affected area is between junctions 55 and 58, with lane closures in both directions from 8pm until 6am.
Grundisburgh Road and Woodbridge Road, Grundisburgh
Parts of Grundisburgh Road and Woodbridge Road in Grundisburgh will be subjected to an emergency closure on Tuesday.
This will be in place between 9.30am and 12pm and a 26km diversion route will take drivers as far afield as Wickham Market.
A14, west Suffolk
The A14 in west Suffolk will have lane closures overnight between junctions 37 and 43, stretching from Newmarket to Bury St Edmunds.
The lane closures will be between 8pm and 6am as work takes place on the central reservation.
A1214 Woodbridge Road East, Ipswich
A part of Woodbridge Road East by Ipswich Hospital has an emergency closure in place until September 4 at all times.
The closure is in place between the roundabout with Heath Road and the hospital entrance.
A12, East Bergholt
The A12 southbound will have one lane closed between 9pm on September 2 until 5am on September 3.
The closure is between Woodgate Road and junction 31.
Waveney Drive, Lowestoft
Waveney Drive in Lowestoft will remain closed this week at the crossroad with Durban Road and Riverside Road.
A 6.7km diversion route is still in place which takes drivers onto the A12.