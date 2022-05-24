News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Severe' delays on A12 outside Ipswich after crash closes road

Tom Swindles

Published: 7:57 AM May 24, 2022
The A12 southbound at Martlesham is currently closed after a crash

There are currently severe delays on the A12 southbound outside Ipswich after a crash.

The incident happened this morning after 6am on the major route at Martlesham between Foxhall Road and the A1214 Main Road.

According to the AA traffic map, there are severe delays of ten minutes and the average speed in the area is 5pmh.

